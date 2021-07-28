EXPLAINER: Olympic baseball a throwback to pre-analytics age

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — If the Colorado Rockies were in the Olympics, they’d have had some shorter nights. Olympic baseball, which started Wednesday, has some notable differences from Major League Baseball. A game is over when a team is losing by at least 10 runs after seven innings. MLB Statcast isn’t installed, so there is no scrunity of spin rates, exit velocity and launch angle. Runners are placed on first AND second in extra innings. Rosters are 24, and a 20-second pitch clock is used with no runners on base.