Facebook profits top $10B as its CEO exalts the ‘metaverse’

Concerns about a revenue growth slowdown pushed Facebook’s shares lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, not long after the company reported that its second-quarter profits doubled thanks to a massive increase in advertising revenue. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg set his sights further, exalting what he sees as the next phase of how people experience the internet. It’s called the “metaverse,” a futuristic and somewhat vague notion that encompasses AR, VR and yet-to-be-imagined ways of connecting to one another via technology. For now, though, Facebook still has to contend with more mundane matters such as antitrust crackdowns and concerns about how it handles misinformation.