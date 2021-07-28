Germany denounces disinformation by groups in flood areas

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has denounced attempts by some groups or conspiracy theorists to spread disinformation in areas devastated by floods two weeks ago. More than 200 people were killed in Germany and neighboring Belgium when heavy rain turned small rivers into raging torrents on July 14. Repairing the extensive damage is expected to be a long task. Over half of the victims died in western Germany’s Ahr valley, where police said they were aware of right-wing extremists posing as helpers. They also said vehicles with loudspeakers that looked similar to police cars had been spreading false information that police and rescuers were cutting back their deployment. The government’s THW disaster aid agency said some real helpers were insulted and garbage thrown at their vehicles.