Goalies on the move: Grubauer to Kraken, Holtby to Stars

Several goaltenders were on the move during NHL free agency. Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer left Colorado for the expansion Seattle Kraken, former Capitals teammate and Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby signed with the Dallas Stars, fellow buyout veteran Martin Jones joined the Philadelphia Flyers, well-traveled Petr Mrazek signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jonathan Bernier went to the New Jersey Devils. Grubauer’s $35.4 million, six-year deal is expected to be the most lucrative for a free agent goalie this offseason. It also prompted Colorado to trade a first-round pick and prospect to Arizona for Darcy Kuemper.