Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have indeed traded left-hander Tyler Anderson to a playoff contender — he’s going to the Seattle Mariners, not the Philadelphia Phillies. Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to sending the 31-year-old Anderson to the Phils. Instead, he wound up on the other coast, when the Mariners made their second trade of the day that involved pitching. Seattle sent a pair of minor leaguers, catcher Carter Bins and righty Joaquin Tejada, to the Pirates. Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. Hours before that, the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman, one of the best relievers in the majors this season, and pitcher Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner singled and scored in the first inning for the Washington Nationals before being pulled from their 6-4 win over Philadelphia because of a positive COVID-19 test. Juan Soto and Josh Bell each hit three-run homers for the Nationals. Turner scored on Bell’s homer that put the Nationals ahead to stay. Turner never took the field in the bottom of the first. The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only two of their last 15 games. The Nats said before the game that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery. Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night. Narvaez’s home run started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start. Anderson yielded three hits while striking out three and walking one. He has won both starts against the Pirates this season, allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. He is 5-1 against them lifetime.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while six-time reigning champion Clemson headlines the all-ACC team with eight picks. The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting from media members attending last week’s ACC Kickoff media days. Howell has thrown 68 career touchdown passes in two years. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players by appearing on 120 of 147 ballots for the team. UNC, Boston College and North Carolina State each placed three players on the team.

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s rugby sevens team nearly upset 2016 Olympic finalist Britain to reach the medal rounds of the Tokyo Games. Perry Baker scored twice to help the Americans build a 21-0 lead before Britain rallied with four tries to win 26-21 on Day 2 and qualify for the semifinals. The best the U.S. men can finish on Wednesday is fifth. It’s a vast improvement on the ninth-place finish in Rio de Janeiro where rugby sevens made its Olympic debut five years ago. But coach Mike Friday and his veteran players know it’s going to take a medal to help the game go more mainstream in a crowded U.S. sports landscape.

