Infrastructure talks leave Biden’s entire agenda at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has leapt back into the Senate’s up-and-down efforts to clinch a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal. He’s met with a centrist Democrat leading those talks, and he’s tweeting about how important such a deal could be. His moves come with even more at stake than his coveted plans for boosting road, rail and other public works projects. The infrastructure bargaining has plodded along for weeks with negotiators encountering one snag after another. But how those talks turn out will impact what could be the crown jewel of his legacy — his hopes for a $3.5 trillion expansion of health, education and environment programs.