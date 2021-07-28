Iran’s supreme leader criticizes US as nuclear talks stalled

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has called the U.S. “stubborn” in stalled nuclear talks in Vienna for discussing Tehran’s missiles and regional influence. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks Wednesday come as his hard-line protege, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, is posed to be sworn in next week as the head of the country’s civilian government. While Raisi has said he wants to return to the accord, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, Khamenei seemingly called for a more-adversarial approach in his remarks.