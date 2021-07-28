Mainly dry yet, potentially smokey

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Smokey haze especially during the afternoon. High of 76 (74-79). Winds out of the north at 3-8 mph.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog late. Low of 57 (53-58). Winds light.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers 60%. Storms develop during the afternoon hours. High of 76 (74-80). Low of 61. Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front that brought storms to the area yesterday afternoon has since cleared the region yet, the Southern Tier will still be left with lingering clouds for the morning. Clouds will thin for the afternoon but at the same time more smoke from the wildfires out west will settle into the region. Some of this smoke may even mix down to the surface leading to poor air quality.



The quiet and dry weather only last so long as the next system will be approaching the region starting Thursday. This will result in scattered rain showers developing in the first half of the day followed by storms in the second half. On the back side of this system, temperatures will be well below average for this time of year.