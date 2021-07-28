4 Nats players, 8 staffers test positive, game vs Phils ppd

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Phillies in Philadelphia. The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against the Phillies in the first inning following his positive test for the virus. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others. The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m. This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns.