Patient-facing healthcare workers at state hospitals will be required to get vaccine, or be tested

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that patient-facing healthcare workers at State-run hospitals will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo said around 130,000 employees will be required to get the vaccine or they will need to be tested for the virus on a weekly basis. They will have to get the vaccine before Labor Day.

Cuomo's office said the State is working with state unions to "implement the requirement quickly and fairly."

State-run hospitals include SUNY Upstate and the Oxford Veterans Home.

Cuomo's announcement Wednesday afternoon specifies patient-facing healthcare workers. Earlier Wednesday, Cuomo said "state employees" would be required to get the vaccine.