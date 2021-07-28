Rescuers search for 5 missing workers at German blast site

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue teams in western Germany are searching for five missing workers at an industrial park for chemical companies where an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others. Company officials said Wednesday that it was unlikely the missing people could still be found alive following Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site. The blast produced a fire that it took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. The German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that an investigation into the cause of the explosion would begin Thursday but that it appeared the blast was linked to storage tanks filled with solvents. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne.