Still need the vaccine? Here’s where you can get vaccinated

(WBNG) -- Since Broome County officials closed the vaccination site at the SUNY Broome Ice Center and New York State closed the state-run mass vaccination site at the former Gannett Printing Building in Johnson City, you may be wondering where you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Broome County is still offering vaccines on demand for groups of 10 people or more. Additionally, they are still hosting vaccine clinics.

For information on vaccines on-demand, click here. For information on vaccine clinics in Broome County, click here.

UHS is also holding vaccine clinics at some of its locations. You can schedule an appointment by going to the UHS website by clicking here.

Additionally, you can schedule a vaccine with Lourdes Hospital by clicking here.

Chenango County residents can get a vaccine at the Chenango County Health Department. Information about vaccine availability at the health department can be found by clicking here.

You can also schedule vaccine appointments with Walgreens or CVS.