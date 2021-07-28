UK ex-military chiefs urge more help for Afghan interpreters

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of former military commanders are calling on the U.K. government to relocate more of the Afghans who worked with British troops over the last 20 years. They argued in a letter published Wednesday that Afghan interpreters and other support staff are likely to be murdered by the Taliban as foreign forces pull out. Retired Gen. Richard Dannatt and other senior leaders of the campaign in Afghanistan are urging the government to expand its relocation program to include interpreters and other support staff who were dismissed for minor infractions.