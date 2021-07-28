Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman who was walking her dog in one of the city’s most popular parks has been stabbed to death. Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say her dog was also killed. Authorities are searching for a suspect. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.” He said officers are working to retrace the victim’s steps. Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.