A local need for bus drivers prompts job fair

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union-Endicott School District is looking for more bus drivers as the new school year approaches and beyond.

To recruit residents looking for a new opportunity, a bus driver fair was held at the district office Thursday, July 29.

Attendees met with bus trainers, the district's supervisor of transportation and had the hands-on opportunity to test out the functions of a school bus.

If you couldn't make the job fair, you can access more information and application instructions by visiting this link.

The role is classified as a part-time job, but it does come with a benefits package and an opportunity to be a part of the state retirement system. The starting salary is $17.97 an hour.

Training will be provided by a bus trainer.