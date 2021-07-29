Airbus raises outlook as industry steadies amid pandemic

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European planemaker Airbus reports that it made 1.87 billion euros profit in the second quarter. That’s a relief after a loss in the same quarter a year ago during the depths of the pandemic shutdowns and travel restrictions. Plane deliveries have risen this year as the airline industry has steadied itself in difficult times. But things are still far from back to normal. Airbus only had 38 net orders for new planes in the first half due to massive cancellations. Still, the company says things are looking up enough for it to raise its sales forecast. It now says it will deliver 600 planes this year.