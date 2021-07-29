AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year. The company offered a new timetable for the much-delayed application on Thursday while releasing its second-quarter financial results. AstraZeneca reported that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries. The U.K., European Union and World Health Organization have already authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.