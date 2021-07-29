Belarus opposition leader seeks new US, European sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of Belarus’ embattled opposition hopes the United States and Europe will impose new sanctions on money-making government enterprises that will lead to the collapse of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and a peaceful transition that pro-democracy supporters are preparing for because “it can happen very fast.” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in an AP interview Tuesday that the former Soviet Union very unexpectedly collapsed in six days and “the same situation can happen in Belarus and … our task is to be mobilized.” She met President Joe Biden Wednesday at the White House and called it “a big step forward.”