County declines election audit without new voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A rural Pennsylvania county is formally declining to participate in an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election sought by backers of former President Donald Trump, saying it would need new voting machines paid for and delivered within three weeks. The three commissioners in Republican-controlled Tioga County had said two weeks ago that they wouldn’t allow third-party access to the county’s voting machines for fear of seeing them decertified by the state just weeks before preparations must begin for November’s election. In a Thursday letter, the commissioners said they were declining the request “at this time” without new voting machines paid for and delivered by Aug. 20.