Former coroner charged with theft against non-profit

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police have charged the former Bradford County coroner with the theft of more than $430,000 from a non-profit where he served as CEO, according to documents obtained by 12 News.

Thomas Michael Carman, who resigned from his position as coroner in late June, faces criminal charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Carman is also under investigation for allegations of misconduct.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Carman was the CEO of Western Alliance Emergency Services, Inc. from 2014 until 2019. The affidavit stated members of Western's board came forward in February of 2019, claiming Carman embezzled money from the organization for nearly five years. Western "was on the verge of bankruptcy" at the time.

Carman resigned from Western Alliance the month after the board's discovery, according to the affidavit.

A forensic accountant of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office conducted an investigation into Western's finances, of which Carman reportedly had complete control.

According to the analysis, Carman used money belonging to Western to his benefit.

The accountant reviewed all transactions from Western's account at Citizens & Northern Bank from January 1, 2014 through March 31, 2019.

He "discovered thousands of debits/deductions by Carman from that account that are unrelated to any possible business purpose of WAES".

The accountant said Carman used more than $28,000 for concerts and other events, $40,000 for music, games and movies, and spent more than $38,000 on clothing and at department stores.

The accountant also discovered that Carman paid attorney's fees through the account "related to a DUI arrest on 12-21-16. Carman was driving a Bradford County Coroner's office vehicle at the time," the affidavit stated.

The affidavit continued, "On 2-3-17, Carman issued a check from the WAES account to attorney Thomas Walrath for $1,000.00 for representation."

The accountant further stated that Carman's coroner's office was in the same building that Western Alliance owned, and the coroner's office did not pay Western rent.

"There is no evidence in WAES corporate records that the WAES Board approved, or even knew of, this rent concession to Carman as the Coroner until Carman was ousted in 2019," the affidavit read.

Investigators believe Carman took $431,913 from Western Alliance in all.

$355,913 in unauthorized purchases

$1,000 in attorney's fees

$75,000 in rental income waived for the coroner's office

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office stated Carman was given a $175,000 secured bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 11, 2021.