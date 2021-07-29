Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni kicked off Camp Competition with quarterback Jalen Hurts taking first-team snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s no surprise, though the team continues to be linked to Deshaun Watson. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team does its homework on available quarterbacks and has a short list, but he expressed confidence in Hurts. Sirianni has preached competition at every position regardless of a player’s status since he was hired to replace Doug Pederson, who was fired three years after leading the Eagles to the team’s only Super Bowl championship.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night. Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0. Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0. Houser allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one. He is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings. Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Phillies in Philadelphia. The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against the Phillies in the first inning following his positive test for the virus. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others. The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m. This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith seeks consistency heading into his second NFL season. He’s also excited to be back in the mix with the NFL’s top-ranked pass rush. Highsmith closed the 2020 season opposite T.J. Watt as the Steelers’ starting right outside linebacker. This season, Highsmith will compete for additional playing time on the right side with newly signed veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Carson Wentz took one look around the Indianapolis Colts training camp facility and felt right at home. He appreciated the tree-lined boundaries and the farmland that seems to stretch for miles. And he was thrilled to get a fresh start. Now the Colts quarterback will spend these next few weeks trying to get in sync with his new teammates as he tries to rebound from the worst season of his five-year career.

UNDATED (AP) — Several goaltenders were on the move during NHL free agency. Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer left Colorado for the expansion Seattle Kraken, former Capitals teammate and Stanley Cup winner Braden Holtby signed with the Dallas Stars, fellow buyout veteran Martin Jones joined the Philadelphia Flyers, well-traveled Petr Mrazek signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jonathan Bernier went to the New Jersey Devils. Grubauer’s $35.4 million, six-year deal is expected to be the most lucrative for a free agent goalie this offseason. It also prompted Colorado to trade a first-round pick and prospect to Arizona for Darcy Kuemper.