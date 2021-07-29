Injuries, building damage as severe weather brings tornadoes

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Several people were injured when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership collapsed under severe weather. The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County on Thursday, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways. The Courier Times reports that one of the tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile home park. Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran tells the newspaper that five people were injured at the dealership on Old Lincoln Highway. The severity of their injuries is unknown, but authorities told the newspaper that nobody was unaccounted for.