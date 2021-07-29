Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man has died of wounds sustained in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man was shot in the head and chest during Thursday’s clashes. The violence erupted during the funeral of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who residents say was killed by Israeli fire the previous day. The boy was shot on Wednesday as he traveled in a car with his father in the southern West Bank. The military says that the military police — which investigate suspected misconduct by troops — are looking into the incident.