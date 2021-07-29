Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has undergone a medical procedure to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot. Her spokesperson says Jill Biden’s foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.” After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said the wound was clean and free of infection and it was anticipated that “it will heal nicely.” President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure.