Local cycling team has 6 champions at state championships

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- This past year, just like a lot of sports, the Chenango Shredders Composite cycling team had to make some changes to their season.

"How the riders got on the course was a bit different," said head coach Scott Lord. "They had to spread out to start a little more."

Even with some changes the team was still able to compete in all five races for this season.

"I feel like the season was almost even better with the pandemic because there was a lot of time to train for races," said rider Kloden Rapp. "It was a lot easier."

The Shredders coaches noticed that as the season began, it didn't take much to keep the riders motivated.

"After a pandemic and having many of their school sports delayed, they were just so excited to be able to do any sport," said development coach Jackie Hendrickson.

"We saw it in practice because they always showed up," said assistant coach Ron Rapp. "They were early. They wanted to ride further, longer, go faster."

The Shredders kept this drive all the way to the state championships in early June where six riders placed on the podium in overall points.

The Shredders had two riders finished second, two riders finished third, one rider finished fourth and two riders finished fifth in the state competition.

"It's amazing because those six were the ones who consistently raced," said team director Alex Trifunovic. "To have all of them on the podium and actually podium very well. I was proud of them."

"It felt good because we are a smaller team that beat some of the bigger teams in the league," said rider Jaxson Calice.

Even though the season ended about a month ago, the team already has their eyes set on next season this fall and how they can get better.

"I'm hoping to get them on the podium," said Lord. "Keep them going and doing well. Trying to get other riders on the podium too."