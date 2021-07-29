Pet of the Week: Laredo

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- Meet Laredo from the Broome County Humane Society!

In her previous shelter, there were over 800 other dogs making it easy for shy Laredo to get over looked. Now in Broome County Laredo is looking for the perfect family! Laredo's ideal home would be with an adopter or family with previous dog experience.

She is NOT FOR A FIRST TIME DOG OWNER! Laredo will require extra work and bonding before she feels comfortable. When Laredo goes for walks with other dogs they calm her down immediately. Due to her anxiety she has not been cat tested and it is recommended that Laredo only be with individuals who are dog savvy.

If you're interested in Laredo contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!