Residents’ feedback influences layout for youth and community center

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A second public meeting took place Thursday evening, July 29, to share the progress of the City of Binghamton's youth and community center to be stationed at Columbus Park.

Mayor Rich David, Clark Paterson Lee, and Whitham Planning and Design were all present to exchange the latest layout with attendees as well as upgrades to Columbus Park.

Using the survey to retrieve feedback on resident desires, the group shared a virtual layout of the center.

"The community has been asking for, and frankly needs, more investments in youth, youth facilities, and youth programming in our community," said Mayor David. "It's something that I agree with, support and wanted to make before I left office, largest investment in youth facilities ever in the City of Binghamton."

At the end of the meeting, attendees were asked to write down any critiques of the proposed layout.

Mayor David has told 12 News that the projected plan is to break ground by the end of the year, but that's if all goes according to plan.

