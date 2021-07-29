Scherzer shines in possible Nats bow; Phils split twinbill

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings in the opener of a doubleheader that Washington ultimately split with the Philadelphia Phillies. As reports swirled about an imminent trade of Scherzer in Game 2, Washington saw a seven-run lead melt away before Brad Miller’s grand slam off Nationals reliever Sam Clay secured an 11-8 Philadelphia victory. Washington won the first game 3-1. Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Scherzer his 92nd, and likely final, win as a National.