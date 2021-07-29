School district prepares for students return in the Fall

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- With the CDC announcing their reversal on mask requirements Tuesday, many school districts in the Southern Tier are still awaiting guidance from the state.

However, Maine-Endwell Central School District says it is going to do what it can right now to put a tentative plan forward to welcome students back this fall.

One of these tentative ideas, Superintendent Jason Van Fossen says, is for all students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks. However, he says the district is considering the possibility of a vaccine clinic for those who are eligible.

VanFossen mentions that whatever they do, it is all in the nature of getting students back in the classroom.

"We ultimately want our kids in school and if it requires wearing a mask to be in school we're always going to try to promote that as the reason for wearing a mask."

Superintendent Van Fossen says in regards to online learning, they will make sure to separate those who are teaching and learning online from those who are learning in the classroom.