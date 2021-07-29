Senate OKs bill to secure Capitol, help Afghans with visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emergency spending bill passed by the Senate 98-0 would bolster security at the Capitol and repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection. It would also increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The $2.1 billion bill was passed Thursday after a bipartisan agreement to provide money that both parties say is urgently needed for the Capitol Police and for the translators and others who worked closely with U.S. government troops and civilians in Afghanistan. The bill loosens some requirements for the visas, which lawmakers say are pressing as the U.S. military withdraws.