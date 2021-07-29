Severe weather possible later this afternoon

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early. Clouds increasing to mostly cloudy skies by 11AM. Scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon 70%PM. Best chance for severe weather will be around the evening commute. Main threat if a storm becomes severe will likely be the potential for damaging wind gusts. High of 74 (72-77). Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms becoming more isolated 40%. Winds shift to a northwesterly flow which may lead to lake effect rain showers late. Low of 60. Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated light rain, mist and drizzle during the morning 30% AM. Best chance for rain off to the north and west. Clouds may thin in the afternoon giving way to periods of sun. High of 68 (64-71). Low of 48. Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Conditions are dry during the morning hours on Thursday before scattered showers and storms develop across the Southern Tier throughout the afternoon. As of this morning, part of the region has a marginal risk for severe weather. Main concerns if a storm does become severe is the threat for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Chance for severe weather comes to an end this evening yet, showers will continue into the overnight hours and possibly linger into Friday morning.



There is still some uncertainty between the high resolution models where the strongest storms develop. At the moment, it seems that they will remain to our south. However, the margin for error is fairly slim. If the low pressure shifts even 25-50 miles further north then the Twin Tiers could experience more scattered severe storms.