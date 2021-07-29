Showers around this evening

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 57-63





Short Term Forecast Discussion:



A few showers are possible through the evening and tonight, but there will be more dry areas than wet. The chance of severe weather this evening is VERY LOW. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.



A breezy day is ahead Friday with mostly cloudy conditions turning partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Winds may gust 20-25mph at times. It will be much less muggy, too.