Transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A transportation funding commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to find ways to end Pennsylvania’s reliance on its gas tax will issue a $15.6 billion package of recommendations, which lean heavily on shifting to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that numerous states are exploring. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission reviewed its final recommendations at a Wednesday meeting, with the final report to be handed over Friday. It faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Legislature, and is expected to kick off a debate that could last years. The recommendations are projected to raise $11.5 billion annually in the fifth year and beyond when an 8.1 cents-per-mile vehicle-miles-traveled fee is introduced.