US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level. The government estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year. The quarterly figure fell well below the 8%-plus annual growth rate that many economists had predicted for the second quarter. But the miss was due mainly to bottlenecks in supply chains related to the rapid reopening of the economy.