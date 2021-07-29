Why it’s so hard and expensive to plug an abandoned well

Why it’s so hard and expensive to plug an abandoned wellNew
An estimated 2 million abandoned oil and gas wells across the country, forgotten or ignored by the energy companies that drilled them, are believed to be leaking toxic chemicals. Many of the wells are releasing methane, a greenhouse gas containing about 86 times the climate-warming power of carbon dioxide over two decades. Some are leaking chemicals such as benzene, a known carcinogen, into fields and groundwater. Here are some questions and answers.