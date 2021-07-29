Wildfire rages for 2nd day in Lebanon, spreads to Syria

QOBAYAT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese firefighters are struggling for the second day to contain wildfires in the country’s north that have spread across the border into Syria. The fires have killed at least one person, a 15-year-old boy, who was helping firefighting efforts in Lebanon. Lebanon’s civil defense says it deployed 25 fire trucks, supported by four air force helicopters and military units, to put out the blaze. But the fires continued to rage, spreading east, and have already affected large swathes of forest in the mountainous north.