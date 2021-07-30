76ers take Tennessee guard Springer with 28th pick of draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trying to rebound after a crushing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of the NBA draft. The 18-year-old guard averaged 12.5 points in 25 games in his lone season with Tennessee and led the team in 3-point percentage and free throws made. He’ll be a 3-and-D option off the bench, one area of need for the Sixers. The 76ers headed into the second round with maligned All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, has floated in trade proposals ever since the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs