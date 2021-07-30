As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden and the senators laboring over a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package, there’s just one question left: Can enough Republicans get to yes? Seventeen GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting this week to move ahead with the debate. The 67-32 vote was a strong bipartisan showing and a rarity these days in the narrowly split Congress. But whether the number of Republican senators shrinks or grows in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator, predicts support will only swell ahead of final votes.