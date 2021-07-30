World shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares and U.S. futures are mostly lower despite a flurry of reports showing economic recoveries from the pandemic gained pace in the last quarter. The 19-country zone using the euro saw its GDP jump 13.7% from a year earlier in the last quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday. Japan also reported relatively strong economic data for the last quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. On Thursday, the S&P 500 clawed back the ground it had lost over the previous two days following news that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.5% annual pace in April-June.