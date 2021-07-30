Chilly start to the weekend!

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Record cold? Low: 42-52

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A clear and chilly night is in store. I think there will be a wide range in temperatures depending on location. Normally colder areas will likely drop into the low 40s. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We do not expect any frost tonight.



Saturday will be awesome! Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds increase late but the daytime will be dry.