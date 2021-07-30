Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

WASHINGTON (AP) --A national eviction moratorium is set to expire after President Joe Biden and Congress failed to extend it.

It was a long-shot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Biden announced Thursday that he would allow the moratorium to expire Saturday. He was wary of challenging a Supreme Court decision.

Biden instead called on Congress to act. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raced to respond but could not quickly muster the votes. More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.