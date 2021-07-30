Forecasters confirm 1 tornado in New Jersey, checking others

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado touched down in New Jersey as a line of thunderstorms spawned twisters in eastern Pennsylvania.

Forecasters on Friday said an EF-0 tornado, packing winds of 65 mph, briefly touched down in Essex County. The storm uprooted trees and damaged a home in the Verona area.

The same storm system brought rain to the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

Survey teams are examing other damage left behind as the storms on Thursday crossed the Delaware River. Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County.

There also was wind, hail and rain damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

There are no reports of injuries