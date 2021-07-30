Hong Kong police arrest man for booing national anthem

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of insulting the national anthem. A police statement said the man was allegedly caught booing the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a mall. The man was allegedly waving colonial-era Hong Kong flags and booing at a medal ceremony when the national anthem played. Hong Kong passed a law in June last year that criminalized any actions that insult the national anthem. Violating the law can mean a fine of up to $6,400 (50,000 Hong Kong dollars), and up to three years in prison.