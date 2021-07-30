Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors’ offices around the country last year. The Justice Department made the announcement Friday. The department says 80% of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four U.S. attorney offices in New York were breached. All told, the Justice Department says 27 U.S. Attorney offices had at least one employee’s email account compromised during a massive cyberespionage campaign. The Justice Department says it believes the accounts were compromised from May 7 to December 27, 2020.