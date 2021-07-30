Maine-Endwell Central School District announces vaccination clinics

MAINE-ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell school district has announced it will be hosting vaccination clinics for students and the community.

Officials say the clinics will be held at M-E High School and Maine Memorial Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 2, and Monday, Aug. 23.

The clinics will run through these dates from 1 P.M to 3 P.M. at the high school and from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. and at Maine Memorial.



These clinics are free for students and the community. Officials say pre-registering for these clinics is suggested,

but walk-ins are welcome.

To pre-register, click here.

Both the Pfizer (08/02) and Johnson & Johnson (08/23) vaccines will be available in the clinic series.

Those under 18 years of age must have a parent present or available by phone for consent.



Dates and Times of the Upcoming Clinics:

- Maine-Endwell High School: Monday. August 2 and Monday. August 23, 1:00-3:00pm

- Maine Memorial Elementary School: Monday August 2 and Monday August 23, 4:00-6:00pm



