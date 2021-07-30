Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) --More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado.

The motorists who became stuck in the tunnel on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night stayed there for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The area has been prone to mudslides in recent weeks because of a wildfire that burned in the area last year.