Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey with the No. 6 overall choice. The 18-year-old Giddey is a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia. He attended the NBA Global Academy in 2019-20 and played last season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League. The Thunder also took Tre Mann, a 6-foot-5 guard from Florida, with the No. 18 overall pick. In the second round, the Thunder picked up 6-foot-9 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Villanova.