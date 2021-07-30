PA prisons release dashboard tracking race, populations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania released a new public dashboard of real-time prison and parole population data Friday, with hopes that making the information available to researchers and legislators can lead to data-driven policies in the future. The dashboard is designed by the group Recidiviz, a tech nonprofit that partners with governmental agencies to use data to safely and equitably reduce incarceration. It’s the second statewide dashboard from the group. It has a tab focused on racial disparities in the Pennsylvania systems that shows progress is being made, but there’s still a six-fold overrepresentation of Black residents in the prison system.