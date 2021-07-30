Phillies acquire Gibson, Kennedy in trade with Rangers

The Philadelphia Phillies got three pitchers from the Texas Rangers in a trade completed just before Friday’s deadline. Philadelphia received All-Star starter Kyle Gibson, closer Ian Kennedy and prospect Hans Crouse. Texas got rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. Gibson is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts and was a first-time All-Star this season. But the 33-year-old right-hander has lost his last three starts. Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers.