Philly board to vote on rejecting senator’s election audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elections oversight board is expected to vote soon on releasing a letter rejecting a Republican state senator’s request for access to its voting machines for a “forensic investigation” into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection defeat. The Office of the City Commissioners posted a draft letter on its website ahead of a Friday morning meeting. If approved, it would tell Franklin County Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano that Philadelphia “will not participate in your proposed analysis.” It would be the second rejection in two days for Mastriano’s effort to get access to voting equipment and records in three counties.